Mumbai
26-year-old man crushed to death by bus after his two-wheeler hits pothole16 July,2022 03:37 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent Ankit Thaiva was on his way to work in Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai when the incident took place on Katai-Badlapur road near Khoni village
The tables quickly turn as Ranbir tells them that if he can't be a part of the Comicstaan gang, then they can't join Shamshera's dacoit gang either16 July,2022 12:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Parliament met for a brief special session on Saturday to announce the vacancy in the presidency following the resignation of Rajapaksa16 July,2022 03:31 PM IST | Colombo | PTI
As IMD predictions indicate a sunny weather this weekend in Mumbai, residents can enjoy a beachy Sunday. Additionally, here are five things one can do for a stress busting week-off16 July,2022 01:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
“She [the Duchess] was very, very nice, and very beautiful actually! She just congratulated me. She said that I played really well."16 July,2022 08:31 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent