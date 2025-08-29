Breaking News
Virar building collapse: Cry for help from under debris saves family of 3
Ganeshotsav 2025: Inside Mumbai’s Ganesha kitchens serving lakhs of devotees
Maharashtra CM’s word lifts Tardeo residents, but homes still out of reach
Ganeshotsav 2025: Now digitally track visarjan sites in Kalyan-Dombivli
As Marathas rally for quota, OBC leaders threaten to hit the streets
Swift action helps Mumbai Police foil two extortion rackets
Maratha quota protest: Over 60 BEST bus routes in Mumbai affected

The protest being held at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan led to traffic disruptions across the city and by 4 pm, at least 21 roads were affected, resulting in diversions, curtailments, or full closures of BEST bus services, officials said

Aneet Padda gets candid about her initial days: 'Parents didn't have enough...'

29 August,2025 05:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sidharth Malhotra protects Janhvi Kapoor amid crowd at Lalbaugcha Raja

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra visited Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Pandal ahead of Param Sundari. However, the actress looked visibly uncomfortable as she got mobbed by the crowd despite Sidharth shielding her

29 August,2025 12:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Fire breaks out at residential high-rise building in Borivali
According to the Mumbai civic body, A level-1 (minor) fire was reported at Dattani Tower on Kora Kendra Road in Borivali (West) in Mumbai on Friday afternoon

29 August,2025 05:50 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: A glimpse into the art of making Ganpati idols

With the commencement of the 10-day Ganeshotsav, Mumbai is immersed in festivities with people bringing idols of Ganpati Bappa home and visiting pandals to seek blessings. But have you ever paused to think who gives these idols the majestic shape and form you see them in?

29 August,2025 06:14 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
News
India's GDP grows 7.8 per cent in Q1: Govt data

The GDP growth in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year was mainly due to good showing by the farm sector, as per government data

29 August,2025 04:34 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

