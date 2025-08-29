-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Business
- Videos
- Events
The protest being held at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan led to traffic disruptions across the city and by 4 pm, at least 21 roads were affected, resulting in diversions, curtailments, or full closures of BEST bus services, officials said
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra visited Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Pandal ahead of Param Sundari. However, the actress looked visibly uncomfortable as she got mobbed by the crowd despite Sidharth shielding her29 August,2025 12:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
According to the Mumbai civic body, A level-1 (minor) fire was reported at Dattani Tower on Kora Kendra Road in Borivali (West) in Mumbai on Friday afternoon29 August,2025 05:50 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
With the commencement of the 10-day Ganeshotsav, Mumbai is immersed in festivities with people bringing idols of Ganpati Bappa home and visiting pandals to seek blessings. But have you ever paused to think who gives these idols the majestic shape and form you see them in?29 August,2025 06:14 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
The GDP growth in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year was mainly due to good showing by the farm sector, as per government data29 August,2025 04:34 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT