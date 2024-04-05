-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Hospital Survey
The Thane Police in Maharashtra on Friday registered a case against two individuals for allegedly thrashing a carpenter after he gave money to two kids to buy savouries, an official said
Begins Youth' is set to debut on Xclusive on April 30. However, viewers will need to fork out a large sum of money to watch05 April,2024 04:14 PM IST | Mumbai
Congress unveiled its manifesto, Nyay Patra, which outlines commitments centred on justice pillars and guarantees and aims to address a variety of socioeconomic challenges. Pics/ PTI05 April,2024 02:55 PM IST | Delhi | Sanjana Deshpande
Designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula, who started their tryst with costume making in 2018 with the magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’, have made over 300 spectacular ensembles in a span of two years for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali yet again for his debut series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'05 April,2024 03:57 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Earlier, the electricity department cut power supply to the arena, also known as the Uppal Stadium, over dues or unpaid tariff amounting to over Rs 3 crore05 April,2024 05:06 PM IST | Hyderabad | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT