Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Maharashtra: Man thrashed for giving money in Thane; cops register FIR

The Thane Police in Maharashtra on Friday registered a case against two individuals for allegedly thrashing a carpenter after he gave money to two kids to buy savouries, an official said

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone to make an appearance at MET Gala 2024?

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone to make an appearance at MET Gala 2024?

05 April,2024 06:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS K-drama Begins Youth: THIS is the amount you reportedly have to pay to watch

BTS K-drama Begins Youth: THIS is the amount you reportedly have to pay to watch

Begins Youth' is set to debut on Xclusive on April 30. However, viewers will need to fork out a large sum of money to watch

05 April,2024 04:14 PM IST | Mumbai
News
IN PHOTOS: Congress releases manifesto, promises to increase reservation cap

IN PHOTOS: Congress releases manifesto, promises to increase reservation cap

Congress unveiled its manifesto, Nyay Patra, which outlines commitments centred on justice pillars and guarantees and aims to address a variety of socioeconomic challenges. Pics/ PTI

05 April,2024 02:55 PM IST | Delhi | Sanjana Deshpande
Lifestyle News
Designers Rimple & Harpreet made 300 outfits across two years for ‘Heeramandi’

Designers Rimple & Harpreet made 300 outfits across two years for ‘Heeramandi’

Designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula, who started their tryst with costume making in 2018 with the magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’, have made over 300 spectacular ensembles in a span of two years for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali yet again for his debut series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'

05 April,2024 03:57 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sports News
Ahead of SRH-CSK clash, host body claims dues cleared; power dept denies

Ahead of SRH-CSK clash, host body claims dues cleared; power dept denies

Earlier, the electricity department cut power supply to the arena, also known as the Uppal Stadium, over dues or unpaid tariff amounting to over Rs 3 crore

05 April,2024 05:06 PM IST | Hyderabad | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK