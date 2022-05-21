×
Mumbai: Worli fisherfolk threaten to stop Coastal Road work
MNS chief Raj Thackeray puts off Ayodhya visit, will tell why on Sunday
Mumbai: BMC sent notice to Rana couple over illegal construction at their residence
Pre-monsoon showers to cool sizzling Mumbai next week
Tamil Nadu reports BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron, claims Health minister Ma Subramanian
Gyanvapi row: DU professor arrested for derogatory post
Maharashtra: Prime facie proof Nawab Malik plotted with D-gang, says PMLA court

Mumbai Crime: Bizman invited to watch cricket, threatened with false rape case

Sahar police nabbed two accused and are on the lookout for their female accomplice

Tamil Nadu reports BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron, claims State Health Minister

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani stormed by fans as they watch Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2 Caught Off-Guard

How Pooja lost her bags, make-up, outfits, but kept her cool at Cannes

In addition, her hairstylist had food poisoning and only one of her bags was checked in while the others were left behind in India with her sole travel bag also getting misplaced during transit

21 May,2022 12:48 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
BMC sent notice to Rana couple over illegal construction at their residence
Unsatisfied with the reply from the Rana couple over the notice on Friday, BMC again sent the notice, seeking a reply to the same and asking them to submit it within seven days of the receipt of the notice

21 May,2022 03:17 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Happy Book Stall, since 1947: Aamir Khan's childhood haunt and a Bandra treasure

Premium

Situated at the turn of Bandra’s Hill Road, Happy Book Stall is a household name in the Queen of Suburbs. Run by the Jerajani family, it has managed to stand the test of time

21 May,2022 09:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Messi’s got the money!

Argentine striker tops list of richest athletes with Rs 1,100 crore income

21 May,2022 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

