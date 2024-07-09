Breaking News
Citizens should step out only if necessary, holiday declared for schools: BMC
Teenager dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains
Andheri subway, Hindmata, Dadar TT and other roads closed due to waterlogging
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai hit and run case: Mihir Shah arrested by Worli Police
BREAKING

An official said, "Mihir Shah’s family was detained by Mumbai Crime Branch from Murbad"

Shweta Tiwari reveals why she took nine years to end abusive marriage with Raja

Shweta Tiwari reveals why she took nine years to end abusive marriage with Raja

09 July,2024 05:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Cartoon Network to shut down? Here's all you need to know about the viral claim

Cartoon Network to shut down? Here's all you need to know about the viral claim

Cartoon Network is rumoured to shut down soon. A viral video claims that animators have been unemployed for over a year and similar studios will be facing the same fate

09 July,2024 03:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Police nab robber despite swift switch of attire

Mumbai: Police nab robber despite swift switch of attire

Fleeing after snatching a gold chain near Dhanukarwadi Metro station, the robber had swiftly changed his attire to evade being identified by the police

09 July,2024 11:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
Monsoon delights: Cake recipes to enjoy with a steaming cup of tea

Mid-Day Premium Monsoon delights: Cake recipes to enjoy with a steaming cup of tea

Make your monsoon tea time special with scrumptious cake recipes. Chefs and bakers share with us unique recipes for Goan bebinca, chocolate and orange almond cake, coffee cream tart and more

09 July,2024 02:43 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: The returns and the questions!

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: The returns and the questions!

Ahead of the third T20I between India and Zimbabwe, the question arises regarding the "Men in Blue" batting lineup. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)

09 July,2024 05:24 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK