Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena party posts
Mumbai rains: BJP targets Shiv Sena, BMC over waterlogging
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Mumbai: Two held for harassing actor Kruttika Desai over fake drug operation
Mumbai: Work at Khotachiwadi bungalow on without consultation, allege locals

Domestic violence case: Accused 103-year-old stuns visitors in court

Centenarian and her co-accused son arrive in ambulance; complainant in the case is her 76-year-old daughter

Got an offer to join rebel MLAs in Guwahati but denied it: Sanjay Raut Maharashtra

Kiara Advani talks about the joys of being directed by S. Shankar

See Post: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt flashes her dimpled smile in latest pics

In the first image, she is seen flashing her million-dollar smile. In the other picture, she showed a glimpse of her shadow

02 July,2022 10:40 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Delhi court rejects bail plea of Zubair, sends him to 14-day judicial custody

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has alleged conspiracy and the destruction of evidence in the case by Mohammed Zubair and that the accused received donations from foreign countries

02 July,2022 02:55 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
How Mumbai-based SwapBook’s club is bringing readers together
Pravin Subramanian started the book club in 2011 with an aim to meet people. Along the way, he has not only built a safe space for women readers but brought book lovers of diverse backgrounds together. Mid-day Online attended the latest meet, which was their first after the Covid-19 pandemic struck, to know more

02 July,2022 10:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Women's Hockey WC: India eye revenge against England in opener

indian women's team begin their Women's Hockey World Cup sojourn against the mighty England.

02 July,2022 01:36 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI

