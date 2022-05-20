×
Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: Only 35 pc nullahs desilt so far, alleges BJP; Aaditya Thackeray claims most work done
Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea likely to walk out of jail today
Pegasus row: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware
Pre-monsoon showers to cool sizzling Mumbai next week
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav in graft case, searches multiple places
MNS chief Raj Thackeray 'postpones' Ayodhya trip
1988 road rage case: Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks time in SC to surrender

In Focus

Passengers at risk as WR track maintenance staff absent from duty using proxies
Mumbai

During the inquiry, the vigilance department caught four employees whose attendance was being marked while they were in their respective native place for 15-20 days

Delhi: Maid claims assault by employers, found in pool of urine

Cannes 2022 Day 3: Aishwarya Rai looks breathtaking in gorgeous pastel pink gown

Entertainment News
Sanjay Dutt seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with sister Priya Dutt

On Thursday, Sanjay took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with his sister Priya Dutt

20 May,2022 09:05 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai: 19-year old held for stealing pomfret worth Rs 1,000

According to the FIR, the 36-year-old complainant’s mother had bought pomfret worth Rs 1,000 and placed the bag in the watchman’s cabin of her building. She then left for some other work

20 May,2022 08:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
Unstable temp led to an average 1.75 mn deaths each year between 2000 to 2019

For the study, the team led by researchers explored the association between temperature variability and mortality in 750 locations across 43 countries or regions. They found Asia, Australia, and New Zealand had a higher percentage excess in mortality than the global mean

20 May,2022 12:28 PM IST | Sydney | IANS
Sports News
Nikhat Zareen: Hurdles I've faced in my career have made me mentally strong

Zareen's golden feat comes two-years after she had written to then sports minister Kiren Rijiju asking for a "fair trial" for the Olympic Qualifiers, she was even trolled on social media for this

20 May,2022 01:08 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

