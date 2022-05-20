In Focus
Passengers at risk as WR track maintenance staff absent from duty using proxies20 May,2022 07:59 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania During the inquiry, the vigilance department caught four employees whose attendance was being marked while they were in their respective native place for 15-20 days
On Thursday, Sanjay took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with his sister Priya Dutt20 May,2022 09:05 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
According to the FIR, the 36-year-old complainant’s mother had bought pomfret worth Rs 1,000 and placed the bag in the watchman’s cabin of her building. She then left for some other work20 May,2022 08:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
For the study, the team led by researchers explored the association between temperature variability and mortality in 750 locations across 43 countries or regions. They found Asia, Australia, and New Zealand had a higher percentage excess in mortality than the global mean20 May,2022 12:28 PM IST | Sydney | IANS
Zareen's golden feat comes two-years after she had written to then sports minister Kiren Rijiju asking for a "fair trial" for the Olympic Qualifiers, she was even trolled on social media for this20 May,2022 01:08 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI