Mumbai: Traffic police want food delivery apps to blacklist errant e-bike delivery men
Mumbai: Residents left choking and gasping after builder explodes dust bomb in Andheri
Torres investment scam: Lab tests confirm jewels presented to investors were fake
Mumbai: Wet-lease workers’ protest impacts 210 BEST bus services
Mumbai: Woman who obtained BMC job with fake documents gets bail
Torres investment scam: ED registers case under PMLA

According to sources, the ED’s case is based on an FIR registered by the Shivaji Park Police in Mumbai

Makers of Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab unveil new poster on Makar Sankranti

14 January,2025 12:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Dhoom 4: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer to have 2 female leads; south actor as villain

Ranbir Kapoor's Dhoom 4, backed by Yash Raj Films is set to revive with the actor in a brand new look, and a menacing antagonist from the South film industry

14 January,2025 11:51 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
LIVE Blog

HMPV Outbreak LIVE: Maharashtra is on alert but no need to fear, says govt

HMPV Outbreak LIVE Updates: Maharashtra government has placed all medical colleges and state-run hospitals on alert regarding the spread of the HMPV virus. Follow LIVE updates here

14 January,2025 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: At Maha Kumbh Mela, Sadhus take a dip on Makar Sankranti

As the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 is being performed on Makar Sankranti on Tuesday and several Akharas reached the Sangam to take the holy bath, and among them were not only devotees but also sadhus, who are an iconic part of the Kumbh Mela over the years

14 January,2025 01:34 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
India Open: Srikanth, Kiran George make it to main draw after withdrawals

Srikanth will take on China’s Hong Yang Weng while Kiran George will open his campaign against Yushi Tanaka of Japan

14 January,2025 01:18 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS

