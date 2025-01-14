-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
According to sources, the ED’s case is based on an FIR registered by the Shivaji Park Police in Mumbai
Ranbir Kapoor's Dhoom 4, backed by Yash Raj Films is set to revive with the actor in a brand new look, and a menacing antagonist from the South film industry14 January,2025 11:51 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
HMPV Outbreak LIVE Updates: Maharashtra government has placed all medical colleges and state-run hospitals on alert regarding the spread of the HMPV virus. Follow LIVE updates here14 January,2025 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai
As the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 is being performed on Makar Sankranti on Tuesday and several Akharas reached the Sangam to take the holy bath, and among them were not only devotees but also sadhus, who are an iconic part of the Kumbh Mela over the years14 January,2025 01:34 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Srikanth will take on China’s Hong Yang Weng while Kiran George will open his campaign against Yushi Tanaka of Japan14 January,2025 01:18 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT