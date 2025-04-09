-
Cabinet clears decks for 5000 families to get new homes in south Mumbai revamp; According to government data, 2,65,500 square metres of land—1,97,466 sq mt at Bandra Reclamation and 68,034 sq mt in Worli—will be opened up for redevelopment with a Floor Space Index (FSI) of 4
It was rumoured that Kajol was the first choice for Gadar to play the role of Sakeena. The role was eventually played by Ameesha Patel. Now, Kajol has reacted to the rumours09 April,2025 11:11 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Additional sessions judge Shaikh Akbar Shaikh Jafar, in the order on Saturday, dismissed the former Maharashtra minister's appeal against an interim maintenance order of a magistrate09 April,2025 11:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Mumbai Comic Con returns with a refreshing two-day celebration of everything pop culture this weekend. From fan interactions with international comic creators to desi comics taking the centrestage with relatable stories, we pick some of our favourite features from this season’s line-up. (Story by Devashish Kamble and Divyasha Panda)09 April,2025 10:27 AM IST | Raaina Jain
After suffering four-run loss, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane lauds LSG batters Nicholas (87 not out), Mitchell (81) for using long boundary to their advantage09 April,2025 07:30 AM IST | Kolkata | Arup Chatterjee
