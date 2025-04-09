Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
IPL 2025

In Focus

Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift

Cabinet clears decks for 5000 families to get new homes in south Mumbai revamp; According to government data, 2,65,500 square metres of land—1,97,466 sq mt at Bandra Reclamation and 68,034 sq mt in Worli—will be opened up for redevelopment with a Floor Space Index (FSI) of 4

Kangana Ranaut slams Congress over Rs 1 lakh electricity bill for Manali home

Kangana Ranaut slams Congress over Rs 1 lakh electricity bill for Manali home

09 April,2025 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Was Kajol offered Sunny Deol's Gadar? Actress sets record straight

Was Kajol offered Sunny Deol's Gadar? Actress sets record straight

It was rumoured that Kajol was the first choice for Gadar to play the role of Sakeena. The role was eventually played by Ameesha Patel. Now, Kajol has reacted to the rumours

09 April,2025 11:11 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Dhananjay Munde, Karuna's relation in 'nature of marriage': Court

Dhananjay Munde, Karuna's relation in 'nature of marriage': Court

Additional sessions judge Shaikh Akbar Shaikh Jafar, in the order on Saturday, dismissed the former Maharashtra minister's appeal against an interim maintenance order of a magistrate

09 April,2025 11:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: 5 talks and activities you can explore at Mumbai Comic Con 2025

IN PHOTOS: 5 talks and activities you can explore at Mumbai Comic Con 2025

The Mumbai Comic Con returns with a refreshing two-day celebration of everything pop culture this weekend. From fan interactions with international comic creators to desi comics taking the centrestage with relatable stories, we pick some of our favourite features from this season’s line-up. (Story by Devashish Kamble and Divyasha Panda)

09 April,2025 10:27 AM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
IPL 2025 |

IPL 2025 | "Pooran and Marsh batted really well": Ajinkya Rahane

After suffering four-run loss, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane lauds LSG batters Nicholas (87 not out), Mitchell (81) for using long boundary to their advantage

09 April,2025 07:30 AM IST | Kolkata | Arup Chatterjee

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK