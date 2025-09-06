Breaking News
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 7,000 idols to be immersed across Mumbai today
Mumbai: ‘Are we invisible?’, Residents near Elphinstone bridge demand clarity
Mumbai: Mahim Causeway plaque tells a 180-year-old story
Mumbai: Violent clash in Kandivli leaves 10 injured; police arrest three
Maharashtra: Never meant to interfere with police work, says Ajit Pawar
Mumbai CP, senior cops review security in Girgaon ahead of Anant Chaturdashi
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Mumbai immersion processions begin amid rains

At Lalbaug in central Mumbai, famous for its iconic Ganpati mandals, the processions began with the immersion journeys of idols of Tejukaya, Ganesh Gully, and several other mandals

Warming temperatures may impact animals' reproduction, survival: Studies

06 September,2025 11:28 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Entertainment News
Sooryavanshi and Drishyam actor Ashish Warang passes away at 55

Actor Ashish Warang, best known for playing cop characters in films like Sooryavanshi and Drishyam, passed away on Friday. He was also known to work in South Indian and Marathi cinema

06 September,2025 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai LIVE: Orchestra bar raided in Thane, women singers rescued
LIVE Blog

Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Six women singers, allegedly confined to hidden rooms, were rescued from an orchestra bar in Mira Road area of the district, police said on Friday. Follow LIVE updates here

06 September,2025 11:03 AM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
As monsoon continues, follow this rainy-day fashion guide to ace your style

With more rainy days in store before the monsoon completely withdraws from the country, here are some tips to blend style and comfort, and ace your sartorial choices this season

06 September,2025 12:16 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
News
Donald Trump reassures on India-US relations, calls Modi a friend

The president was responding to a question on whether he is ready to reset relations with India, as ties between the two countries continue to reel under possibly the worst phase in over two decades

06 September,2025 09:46 AM IST | New York | AP

