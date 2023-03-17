- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mid-Day Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
CM Shinde said he has spoken to the collectors of Nanded and Nashik districts to take stock of the extent of losses caused due to unseasonal rains
On Thursday night, the 'Pathaan' star took to Twitter and penned a delightful note praising Rani, as well as, the entire team of 'Mrs. Norway Vs Chatterjee'17 March,2023 12:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Akhilesh Yadav, who is in the city to chair his party's two-day national executive, is scheduled to meet West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday evening17 March,2023 01:35 PM IST | Kolkata | PTI
A 33-year-old Rajasthan man who lost both his hands in an electric accident 12 years ago, became the first from Asia to successfully undergo a bilateral total arm transplant in Mumbai17 March,2023 02:17 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Hardik is leading the team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is unavailable for the fixture due to family commitments17 March,2023 01:20 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT