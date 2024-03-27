-
Before relatives of deceased filed FIR against civic body for neglecting structural issues, latter had been insisting mishap involved septic tank
Shakira took to the stage and opened with her iconic number ‘Hips Don’t Lie’.27 March,2024 09:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Move was put off because of board exams; Central Railway plans to finish work in two years27 March,2024 06:55 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
For those who wish to get their hands on Pakistani suits for Eid, look no further. Midday.com scoured the length and breadth of Mumbai to curate an Eid fashion guide in the city of textiles27 March,2024 10:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Captaincy is a mantle adorned with both honour and scrutiny, shaping not only the course of matches but also the narrative of cricketing history27 March,2024 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
