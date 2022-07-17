×
Breaking News
IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi
Mumbai: Heavy winds, rain uproot 250 trees in a week
Good news! Covid-19 surge is dipping in Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar’s guard is victim of cyber fraud, files complaint with Bandra Police
Mumbai: Malwani sees two murders in 12 hours

In Focus

Mumbai: 28-year-old held for sexually assaulting teenager last year in Mulund

Accused had attacked a boy in Mulund; cops trace him after he committed similar crime in Thane

Disha Patani ups her style game in a thigh-high slit black bodycon dress

Disha Patani ups her style game in a thigh-high slit black bodycon dress
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Delhi Police and Kareena Kapoor's Poo collaborate for creative messaging

Delhi Police and Kareena Kapoor's Poo collaborate for creative messaging

Along with the clip, the Delhi Police department tweeted, "Who's that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights! #RoadSafety #SaturdayVibes"

17 July,2022 02:56 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut seeks President's rule in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut seeks President's rule in Maharashtra

Raut also took a dig at the newly-formed Eknath Shinde government over the delay in the formation of the new cabinet

17 July,2022 05:00 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Here’s a weekly round-up of Mid-day.com’s top features

Here’s a weekly round-up of Mid-day.com’s top features

This week, experts share tips for enthusiastic trekkers and curly hair care during the monsoon. The city is also buzzing with activity like a play delving into nationalism, and an exhibition about how we perceive archives and memory. We also delve deeper into the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community and the city's reading culture with 'Shelf Life'

17 July,2022 04:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
PV Sindhu clinches Singapore Open title

PV Sindhu clinches Singapore Open title

In the hard-fought title clash, Sindhu managed to stay strong in the key moments to come up trumps 21-9 11-21 21-15 against the 22-year-old Wang, the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist

17 July,2022 12:31 PM IST | Singapore | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK