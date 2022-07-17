In Focus
Mumbai: 28-year-old held for sexually assaulting teenager last year in Mulund17 July,2022 04:42 PM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble Accused had attacked a boy in Mulund; cops trace him after he committed similar crime in Thane
Along with the clip, the Delhi Police department tweeted, "Who's that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights! #RoadSafety #SaturdayVibes"17 July,2022 02:56 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Raut also took a dig at the newly-formed Eknath Shinde government over the delay in the formation of the new cabinet17 July,2022 05:00 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
This week, experts share tips for enthusiastic trekkers and curly hair care during the monsoon. The city is also buzzing with activity like a play delving into nationalism, and an exhibition about how we perceive archives and memory. We also delve deeper into the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community and the city's reading culture with 'Shelf Life'17 July,2022 04:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In the hard-fought title clash, Sindhu managed to stay strong in the key moments to come up trumps 21-9 11-21 21-15 against the 22-year-old Wang, the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist17 July,2022 12:31 PM IST | Singapore | PTI