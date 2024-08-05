Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
PM Sheikh Hasina flees Bangladesh after resigning amid protests, lands in India

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman, on Monday, confirming that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned, said an interim government will take over. 

Zayed Khan breaks silence on Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sussanne's divorce

Zayed Khan breaks silence on Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sussanne’s divorce

05 August,2024 06:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Kangana Ranaut reacts after Sheikh Hasina flees Bangladesh, arrives in India

Kangana Ranaut reacts after Sheikh Hasina flees Bangladesh, arrives in India

Visuals aired on TV, local media, and social media platforms showed people ransacking Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence and taking away eatables

05 August,2024 06:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Bangladesh unrest: Hasina has resigned, interim govt is taking over, says Army

Bangladesh unrest: Hasina has resigned, interim govt is taking over, says Army

The Bangladesh Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order

05 August,2024 04:38 PM IST | Dhaka | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
How Bangladesh student protests ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

How Bangladesh student protests ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Here are five key dates explaining how the protests toppled the government in the South Asian nation of about 170 million people

05 August,2024 05:35 PM IST | Mumbai | AFP
Sports News
ICC says monitoring situation ahead of WC amid political unrest in Bangladesh

ICC says monitoring situation ahead of WC amid political unrest in Bangladesh

For the ICC, it is a simple "wait and watch" policy for now

05 August,2024 06:14 PM IST | Paris | mid-day online correspondent

