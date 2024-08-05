-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman, on Monday, confirming that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned, said an interim government will take over.
Visuals aired on TV, local media, and social media platforms showed people ransacking Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence and taking away eatables05 August,2024 06:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Bangladesh Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order05 August,2024 04:38 PM IST | Dhaka | mid-day online correspondent
Here are five key dates explaining how the protests toppled the government in the South Asian nation of about 170 million people05 August,2024 05:35 PM IST | Mumbai | AFP
For the ICC, it is a simple "wait and watch" policy for now05 August,2024 06:14 PM IST | Paris | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT