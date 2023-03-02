Breaking News
Bandra residents’ fears come true: 46 trees face axe
Mumbai: Malad church grotto vandal in police custody; parish priest says forgiveness is the way ahead
Mumbai Police recruitment drive: ‘How do we know if a candidate has underlying conditions?’
Mumbai: 100-year-old partially broken Malad building poses threat to locals
Indore terror tip-off came from a Pakistani!

In Focus

HC quashes special court's order rejecting Navlakha's bail plea
Mumbai

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik noted that the special court's order did not contain an analysis of the evidence relied upon by the prosecution, as it directed the special judge to conclude the fresh hearing within 4 weeks

From Sushmita Sen to Sunil Grover, Indian celebrities who survived heart attack

 02 March,2023 07:28 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Sonakshi Sinha joins star-studded cast of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Sonakshi is now all set to join the star-studded cast of Ali Abbas Zafar's action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

02 March,2023 05:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Boy spends two days with his dead mother's body thinking she is sleeping

Annamma (44) suffering from hypertension and diabetes died in her sleep in her house at RT Nagar

02 March,2023 04:46 PM IST | Bengaluru | PTI
Lifestyle News
Experts share safe hacks to deal with wildlife animals in human-dominated spaces

The suburban areas connected with Sanjay Gandhi National Par have a higher incidence of wildlife as they lie at the periphery of the forest. On World Wildlife Day, Midday Online spoke to Pawan Sharma, a wildlife rescuer from RAWW, an animal welfare organisation in Mumbai, to learn about human-wildlife interaction

02 March,2023 07:02 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
WPL: Mandhana to Shafali, top 5 Indians who could finish atop run-scoring charts

With another series of nerve-wracking encounters on a cricket battlefield taking centre stage from March 4, all eyes will be fixated on who reigns over whom in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League to be held in Mumbai. The players will look forward to going in with a renewed spirit when they take on their global counterparts to each stake their claim on the elusive trophy. In that vein, let us take a close look at the top five Indian batters who could perform exceedingly well at the WPL 2023. (Pic Courtesy: AFP/AP/PTI)

02 March,2023 04:44 PM IST | Srijanee Majumdar

