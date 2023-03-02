- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 2/- Day
CLICK HERE
A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik noted that the special court's order did not contain an analysis of the evidence relied upon by the prosecution, as it directed the special judge to conclude the fresh hearing within 4 weeks
Sonakshi is now all set to join the star-studded cast of Ali Abbas Zafar's action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff02 March,2023 05:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Annamma (44) suffering from hypertension and diabetes died in her sleep in her house at RT Nagar02 March,2023 04:46 PM IST | Bengaluru | PTI
The suburban areas connected with Sanjay Gandhi National Par have a higher incidence of wildlife as they lie at the periphery of the forest. On World Wildlife Day, Midday Online spoke to Pawan Sharma, a wildlife rescuer from RAWW, an animal welfare organisation in Mumbai, to learn about human-wildlife interaction02 March,2023 07:02 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
With another series of nerve-wracking encounters on a cricket battlefield taking centre stage from March 4, all eyes will be fixated on who reigns over whom in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League to be held in Mumbai. The players will look forward to going in with a renewed spirit when they take on their global counterparts to each stake their claim on the elusive trophy. In that vein, let us take a close look at the top five Indian batters who could perform exceedingly well at the WPL 2023. (Pic Courtesy: AFP/AP/PTI)02 March,2023 04:44 PM IST | Srijanee Majumdar
ADVERTISEMENT