×
Breaking News
16-month-old baby dies but saves many lives with his organs
Twitter whistleblower Zatko to testify at US Congess on September 13
India condemns attack on Salman Rushdie, wishes him speedy recovery
Mumbai: Bandra Fair is back this year!
Mumbai logs 838 Covid-19 cases, two deaths

In Focus

Thane: 42-year-old man dies as building slab collapses in Ulhasnagar

The incident took place at Komal Park building in Goal Maidan area around 2 pm, an official said.

Gujarat: Girl stabbed to death while returning from tuition, two held

Gujarat: Girl stabbed to death while returning from tuition, two held
Actresses who have been vocal about repeating outfits

Actresses who have been vocal about repeating outfits
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Salim Merchant to release Sidhu Moose Wala's song 'Jaandi Vaar' on September 2

Salim Merchant to release Sidhu Moose Wala's song 'Jaandi Vaar' on September 2

Salim also shared a video in which he spoke about how and why he decided to collaborate with Sidhu, revealing a part of the revenue collected from the song will be given to the late singer's parents

25 August,2022 08:54 PM IST | Chandigarh | ANI
News
16-month-old baby dies but saves many lives with his organs

16-month-old baby dies but saves many lives with his organs

The grief-stricken family was counselled by doctors and transplant coordinators of ORBO, AIIMS Delhi and they were informed about organ donation. After counselling sessions, when the family realised that Rishant's organs can breathe life into others, they wholeheartedly agreed to donate his organs and tissues

25 August,2022 08:54 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
Festive home décor: Experts suggest tips to spruce up your home this season

Festive home décor: Experts suggest tips to spruce up your home this season

Many of our homes turn into a different colour during the festive season. Since many people are able to decorate their homes and invite people after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, they will want it to look unique. Keeping the season in mind, Mid-day Online spoke to interior designers to help people decorate their house for Ganesh Chaturthi

25 August,2022 03:44 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Djokovic says he will not play in the US Open due to lack of Covid vaccination

Djokovic says he will not play in the US Open due to lack of Covid vaccination

Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year's last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed

25 August,2022 08:25 PM IST | New York | AP

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK