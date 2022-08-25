In Focus
Mumbai
Thane: 42-year-old man dies as building slab collapses in Ulhasnagar25 August,2022 09:33 PM IST | Thane | Anurag Kamble The incident took place at Komal Park building in Goal Maidan area around 2 pm, an official said.
Salim also shared a video in which he spoke about how and why he decided to collaborate with Sidhu, revealing a part of the revenue collected from the song will be given to the late singer's parents25 August,2022 08:54 PM IST | Chandigarh | ANI
The grief-stricken family was counselled by doctors and transplant coordinators of ORBO, AIIMS Delhi and they were informed about organ donation. After counselling sessions, when the family realised that Rishant's organs can breathe life into others, they wholeheartedly agreed to donate his organs and tissues25 August,2022 08:54 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Many of our homes turn into a different colour during the festive season. Since many people are able to decorate their homes and invite people after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, they will want it to look unique. Keeping the season in mind, Mid-day Online spoke to interior designers to help people decorate their house for Ganesh Chaturthi25 August,2022 03:44 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year's last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed25 August,2022 08:25 PM IST | New York | AP