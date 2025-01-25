Breaking News
Police launches anti-drugs campaign in Malwani
Vasai heist: Two weeks later, cops arrest one accused, hunt for others
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Attacker's custody extended till January 29
China's mega hydropower project threat to water security: Arunachal Pradesh CM
No party-related matter discussed in meeting with Ajit Pawar: Sharad Pawar
Fire breaks out at Goregaon furniture market, no injuries reported

A Level-II fire broke out at the Khadakpada Furniture Market in Goregaon East, affecting 5–6 shops. The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded promptly, and no injuries have been reported so far.

Republic Day: Sky Force to Kesari - 15 patriotic roles played by Akshay Kumar

25 January,2025 12:44 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Kapil Sharma announces Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, film goes on floors in Mumbai

Starring Kapil Sharma in the lead role, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 promises to deliver another dose of laughter and chaos. It is directed by Anukalp Goswami

25 January,2025 01:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Major block on WR to disrupt local train services on January 24-26

Western Railway will conduct major blocks on January 24-26 for the rebuilding of a bridge between Mahim and Bandra. Several suburban and long-distance trains will face cancellations, partial terminations, or schedule changes

21 January,2025 12:24 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Check dates, timings, essential guidelines and more

The band will perform two shows in the city, with the second one being live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar

25 January,2025 01:21 PM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News

"We will have the game": Paras Dogra on J&K's comeback against Mumbai

Thanks to Thakur and Tanush Kotian’s (58 not out) unbeaten 173-run eighth-wicket stand, Mumbai posted 274-7, enjoying a lead of 188 runs at stumps

25 January,2025 07:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

