Over 5,000 gram panchayats in Maharashtra shun widow customs30 July,2022 08:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon Activists welcome move; also refer to movement in Goa to put an end to the repressive practice
Karva Chauth, a one-day festival celebrated annually by married Hindu women in which they observe fast from sunrise to moonrise and pray for the longevity of their husband30 July,2022 01:22 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Not just desperate Indians, but mobile lending goons targetted people in other developing countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Nepal30 July,2022 07:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
Guessed today’s Wordle, yet? If not, here are some cues for you to solve the puzzle30 July,2022 12:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Karthik cracked an unbeaten 41 off just 19 deliveries at a strike rate of nearly 213 at the back end of the innings as India amassed 190/6 and then restricted the West Indies to 122/8 in 20 overs in the opening T20I for a 68-run victory30 July,2022 11:28 AM IST | Trinidad | IANS