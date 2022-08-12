×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 to be operational by Dec 2023
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a multi-coloured mess
Mumbai sees 684 new Covid-19 cases; TPR above 8 per cent for 2nd day
Video of bodybuilder smoking in SpiceJet flight surfaces online
Mumbai: Trio on bike fire three rounds at Bandra's Linking Road shopping centre

In Focus

Maharashtra: Uncertainties grow over local body polls

NCP leader challenges in SC reversal of MVA’s poll-related decisions by the Shinde government; poll commission says will start work only after top court’s order

Mumbai: Trio on bike fire three rounds at Bandra's Linking Road shopping centre

Mumbai: Trio on bike fire three rounds at Bandra's Linking Road shopping centre
Arslan Goni, Sussanne Khan, Bobby Deol at Arjun-Carla's wedding reception

Arslan Goni, Sussanne Khan, Bobby Deol at Arjun-Carla's wedding reception
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
BTS's Jungkook's 'vampire' look is an instant hit!
See Pic

BTS's Jungkook's 'vampire' look is an instant hit!

Fans speculated if the picture is connected to a new project

12 August,2022 11:23 AM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Two drown in Mahim creek

Mumbai: Two drown in Mahim creek

According to the BMC, It was learnt from the people that one male dead body was spotted floating in the creek, the body was handed over to local police for further investigation

12 August,2022 10:06 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Why you should care for elephants and here's how you can protect them

Why you should care for elephants and here's how you can protect them

Elephants are loved by many but how many of us take the effort to take an initiative to conserve them? Canadian filmmaker and elephant conservationist Patricia Sims, who is the co-founder of World Elephant Day, suggests easy ways to help protect the endangered species - not only at the tourism level but also to prevent human-elephant conflict

12 August,2022 12:02 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Photos: Happy Birthday Shoaib Akhtar

Photos: Happy Birthday Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar was rightly called the 'Rawalpindi Express' for his ability to bowl at a lightning fast pace. At his best, Akhtar's pace combined with his slingy action and ability to move the ball resulted in many a batsmen heading to the dugout in a hurry. However, the drawback of his action and pace were the multiple injuries that plagued him not just in his career but even after retirement. Pictures Courtesy/ Official Instagram account of Shoaib Akhtar

12 August,2022 08:23 AM IST

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK