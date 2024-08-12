Breaking News
Wayanad landslides: Three more body parts recovered, 130 still missing
Mumbai civic body holds 'Tiranga yatra' across city
Bhiwandi SP legislator asks Maharashtra Waqf board to conduct public hearings
Maldives' main oppn welcomes President Muizzu govt's 'recalibration' of its India policy
Thane: Central Railway RPF arrests two youths for breaking into motorman's cabin
Weather News

In Focus

Man killed as bricks fall on him at construction site in Thane

The incident occurred in Ambernath area on Saturday when the victim went to the construction site of a business park to deliver the cement bricks in a truck

AbRam Khan joins papa Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan in Mufasa: The Lion King

12 August,2024 11:53 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines offers an olive branch to Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been in an ugly legal battle for a while now, and it turns out Ines de Ramon wants to bring them to a truce

12 August,2024 11:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Get ready to sit in Oppn all your life: Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut attacked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday for 'endorsing' Hindenburg report and its allegations on the chairperson of market regulator SEBI. In a post on X, Kangana accused Gandhi of attempting 'everything to destabilise the nation's security and economy'

12 August,2024 11:52 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Indian men rule the bling: Statement jewellery takes centre stage

At the recent Ambani wedding festivities, Shah Rukh Khan and Hardik Pandya stole the show with their statement jewellery. Experts delve into this trend, and share tips on how to style

12 August,2024 10:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Paris Olympics 2024 | India review: Triumphs, trials, and takeaways

At the outset, a double-digit medal tally seemed overly ambitious, however, near misses prompted reflections of ‘what if’

12 August,2024 11:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


