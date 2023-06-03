Breaking News
Stringent action if any found guilty for train accident: PM Modi
Maharashtra CM Shinde, Fadnavis expresses grief over deaths in Odisha train accident
Mumbai reports 5 new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 67
Maharashtra: Five more IAS officers transferred
Mumbai: Woman suspect running drug business in Mumbra nabbed, says NCB
Maharashtra: Five more IAS officers transferred

The transfers came a day after the Maharashtra government had on Friday ordered the transfer of 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers

Salman, Jr NTR express grief on Odisha tragedy, Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie

03 June,2023 10:38 PM IST | Sneha Singh
Entertainment News
Sonu Sood urges people to support victims of the Balasore train tragedy

The 'Dabangg' actor has posted a video on social media expressing his concern for the livelihood of the family members of those who have lost their lives and who have suffered lifelong injuries due to the accident

03 June,2023 08:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Bhiwandi court records complainant's statement in case against Rahul Gandhi

Rajesh Kunte, an RSS activist had filed a private complaint against the Congress leader over his statement at a rally in 2014 accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of being involved in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination

03 June,2023 08:18 PM IST | Thane | PTI
Lifestyle News
Is mental health support a key element of inclusive work culture?

We are all a combination of our experiences, the expectations we have of ourselves, and those that people have of us, and sometimes it is natural to be overwhelmed

03 June,2023 11:48 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
UTT has given Indian paddlers confidence to take on world's top players: Sharath

The four-time Olympian also felt that the country’s table tennis landscape is changing quickly thanks to the UTT.  “It [UTT] is taking table tennis to the masses. The league has a different set of rules, unlike regular tournaments, making it interesting for both players as well as spectators

03 June,2023 08:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Mitarth Tewari

