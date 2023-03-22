- Latest News
The mother, a resident of Gangapur Shivar area, initially claimed that a woman entered their home on Monday evening, made her unconscious using some chemical and slit her daughter's throat, the official said
The stars of the upcoming murder mystery 'Gaslight' Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey recently got into conversation with mid-day.com. While sharing their views on the OTT V/s theatre release debate, Sara also opened up about her lowest point and how she overcame it. Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Diljit Dosanjh, warns he'll be arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Bawaal' to release in cinemas on 6th October 2023. Exclusive video! Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey on their murder-mystery favourites. Gudi Padwa 2023! Swwapnil Joshi: Gudi Padwa is even more relevant with Maayra and Raghav.22 March,2023 05:58 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
The singer's father Agamkumar Nigam lives in Oshiwara, Andheri west, and the alleged theft took place between March 19 and March 20, an official said22 March,2023 07:08 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
The Maharashtrian festival is incomplete without some aamras and puran poli. While a puran poli is traditional, Mumbai chefs say a lot more can be done with aamras22 March,2023 03:16 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
India pacer Mohammed Siraj lost the top spot to Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood among the bowlers in ODI cricket in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Player Rankings, released on Wednesday22 March,2023 03:18 PM IST | Dubai | IANS
