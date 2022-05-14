×
Saturday, 14 May, 2022

Breaking News
Mumbai: Pre-monsoon showers likely this weekend
At least 27 killed, many injured in Delhi fire tragedy, owner absconding
Mumbai: Put up Marathi signboard, or face action from June, says BMC
National Investigation Agency picks Chhota Shakeel’s brother-in-law
India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

In Focus

Loan sharking scandal: ‘They morphed my 8-year-old son’s photo’

Following mid-day’s reports, SoBo man says he was harassed despite paying back the loan with interest

Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

Viral photos: Ira's pool party is the kind of birthday bash we need right now!

Entertainment News
Instagram official: Saba Azad calls rumoured beau Hrithik 'my love' in French

Saba took to her Instagram handle and announced her next project 'Minimum', an international drama and Hrithik reacted to the post

14 May,2022 11:01 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
News
'Good luck and goodbye...', says Sunil Jakhar, quits Congress in Facebook Live

Amid the party's ongoing Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Jakhar went live on the social media platform Facebook to announce his decision

14 May,2022 01:34 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
I got to win a Grammy with my childhood idol Stewart Copeland: Ricky Kej

The Bengaluru-based music composer recently won his second Grammy for the ‘Best New Age Album’ with Stewart Copeland. In a chat with Mid-day Online, Kej talks about the pandemic’s impact on the album, working with an all-time great, and making music for the environment

14 May,2022 02:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Rohit Sharma: Good to see pitch offering swing and bounce for a T20 game

Sharma’s bowlers capitalised on the juice in the pitch and bowled some superb line and hard length to bundle out Chennai Super Kings for 97 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday

14 May,2022 07:50 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS

