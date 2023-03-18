Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Why I suspected my niece, went to cops,’ says Lalbaug murder victim’s brother
Mumbai: You can park and travel at these five Metro stations
Mumbai: Infections on the rise, but detections halt
Mumbai: These posh western suburbs are sick and tired of traffic violations
Chunks fall from MSRTC’s Mumbai Central depot ceiling, nobody hurt
shot-button

In Focus

Peddlers held during drug bust shipped narcotics to Australia, UK, say police
Mumbai

Further, according to the police, the peddlers sent drugs and medicines to Australia and the UK through couriers

Quick Style grooves with Raveena Tandon on 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'

Quick Style grooves with Raveena Tandon on 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'

18 March,2023 09:56 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Entertainment News
Hitlist OTT Awards Season 4: And the winners are...

Hitlist OTT Awards Season 4: And the winners are...

As edition four of the Mid-day and Radio City Hitlist OTT Awards culminates, winners Shefali Shah, and Rajkummar Rao, among others, talk about how they craft their roles with intricacy to appease an evolved audience

18 March,2023 07:42 AM IST | Mumbai | Hiren Kotwani
News
Attempts being to made disturb peace in Aurangabad, says says AIMIM leader
Maharashtra

Attempts being to made disturb peace in Aurangabad, says says AIMIM leader

Jaleel said a relay hunger strike, which started nearly two weeks ago, outside the collector's office will be paused from Saturday

18 March,2023 10:14 AM IST | Aurangabad | PTI
Lifestyle News
World Sparrow Day: How you can help make your Mumbai home suitable for sparrows

Mid-Day Premium World Sparrow Day: How you can help make your Mumbai home suitable for sparrows

Sparrows are omnipresent but most often than not we may not stop to appreciate them like we would other colourful species of birds. Mid-day Online spoke to city birders to understand why we should celebrate them and how housing colonies are suitable for them

18 March,2023 10:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
'Sometimes luck is not...': Shami hails KL Rahul for super built-up innings

'Sometimes luck is not...': Shami hails KL Rahul for super built-up innings

India pacer Mohammed Shami, who claimed 3-17 in India’s triumph, praised Rahul’s match-winning knock and revealed that the Karnataka batsman was under pressure ahead of this game

18 March,2023 07:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK