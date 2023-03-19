Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: Mother’s killer used acid, tried to burn body, says Mumbai Police
Lalbaug murder case: Why Rimple couldn’t dispose of corpse
Maharashtra: Govt has failed to provide clean oxygen, says MLA Aaditya Thackeray
We were forced to dispose of 1,000 corneas, informs Mumbai’s oldest eye bank
Mumbai: BMC chief orders immediate restart of Aapli Chikitsa services
shot-button

In Focus

Fresh FIR against Amritpal Singh, associates for possession of illegal weapons
Punjab

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh said seven of Amritpal's associates have been arrested under Arms Act. Punjab Police had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with police arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him

Viral Photos Of The Week: Nostalgic reunions, Bollywood weddings, and two Oscars

Viral Photos Of The Week: Nostalgic reunions, Bollywood weddings, and two Oscars

19 March,2023 01:30 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Kiara Advani shuts down 'creepy' paparazzi question on marriage

Kiara Advani shuts down 'creepy' paparazzi question on marriage

Kiara Advani responds to paparazzo's question on married life, while a fan deems it 'creepy'

19 March,2023 06:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Uttar Pradesh: Power department employees end strike after talks with government

Uttar Pradesh: Power department employees end strike after talks with government

The protesting employees, who had started their strike at 10 pm on March 16, called it off at around 3 pm on Sunday

19 March,2023 06:19 PM IST | Lucknow | PTI
Lifestyle News
Here's why scientists believe money can buy happiness

Here's why scientists believe money can buy happiness

The study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences paper, shows that, on average, larger incomes are associated with ever-increasing levels of happiness

19 March,2023 02:00 PM IST | New York | IANS
Sports News
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals unveil new jersey ahead of upcoming season

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals unveil new jersey ahead of upcoming season

IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals on Sunday launched their new jersey ahead of the upcoming season of the cash-rich tournament, during the Savera Run for Good event, here

19 March,2023 03:13 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK