Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh said seven of Amritpal's associates have been arrested under Arms Act. Punjab Police had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with police arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him
Kiara Advani responds to paparazzo's question on married life, while a fan deems it 'creepy'19 March,2023 06:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The protesting employees, who had started their strike at 10 pm on March 16, called it off at around 3 pm on Sunday19 March,2023 06:19 PM IST | Lucknow | PTI
The study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences paper, shows that, on average, larger incomes are associated with ever-increasing levels of happiness19 March,2023 02:00 PM IST | New York | IANS
IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals on Sunday launched their new jersey ahead of the upcoming season of the cash-rich tournament, during the Savera Run for Good event, here19 March,2023 03:13 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
