| Mumbai | Sanjeev Shivadekar 20 March,2025 09:24 AM IST

State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar tells mid-day that a dedicated Special Cell and flying squads will be deployed in next four months to monitor and curb malpractice and arbitrary pricing. The issue was raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde, who highlighted how private laboratories were overcharging patients