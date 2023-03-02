Breaking News
Bandra residents’ fears come true: 46 trees face axe
Mumbai: Malad church grotto vandal in police custody; parish priest says forgiveness is the way ahead
Mumbai Police recruitment drive: ‘How do we know if a candidate has underlying conditions?’
Mumbai: 100-year-old partially broken Malad building poses threat to locals
Indore terror tip-off came from a Pakistani!

Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 2/- Day

CLICK HERE

In Focus

Early trends show Congress candidate ahead in Kasba, BJP leading in Chinchwad
Maharashtra bypolls

In the Kasba seat, Dhangekar got 5,844 votes in the first round of counting and took a lead over BJP candidate Hemant Rasane, who has so far received 2,863 votes, according to election officials

Disha Patani wishes 'tiggy' Tiger Shroff on his birthday

Disha Patani wishes 'tiggy' Tiger Shroff on his birthday

 02 March,2023 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Shahid Kapoor: Always challenging to play a guy who is not likeable

Shahid Kapoor: Always challenging to play a guy who is not likeable

The actor, who celebrated his 42nd birthday on February 25 days after the premiere of "Farzi" on Prime Video, said the success of the eight-episode series gave him "a deep sense of satisfaction" as his character is not an easy guy to root for

02 March,2023 10:37 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
News
Meghalaya Assembly elections: Counting of votes begins amid three-tier security

Meghalaya Assembly elections: Counting of votes begins amid three-tier security

According to the Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor, three-tier security arrangements have been made with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) guarding the innermost layer and State Armed police will keep vigil over the second and third layers

02 March,2023 09:03 AM IST | Shillong | ANI
Lifestyle News
How wildlife rescuers are preserving the endangered species of Maharashtra
World Wildlife Day 2023

How wildlife rescuers are preserving the endangered species of Maharashtra

Premium

The World Wildlife Day is observed every year on March 3 to raise awareness about the wild fauna and flora across the globe. Midday Online spoke to wildlife rescuers from Pune to learn about the adventures and challenges of rescuing wildlife animals and birds in Maharashtra

02 March,2023 10:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Ind vs Aus: Australia on top after Kuhnemann's maiden five-for amid spin carnage

Ind vs Aus: Australia on top after Kuhnemann's maiden five-for amid spin carnage

Left-arm spinner Matthew claims five as Indians tumble to 109 in first innings; Australia end Day One at 156-4 to lead by 47 runs at Indore

02 March,2023 09:20 AM IST | Indore | R Kaushik

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK