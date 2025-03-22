Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers

Police said accused conducted a fake raid and demanded Rs 25 lakh from the jewellery shop owner

Sooraj Barjatya calls Big B 'scary', took anxiety pills after offering Uunchai

22 March,2025 12:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sooraj Barjatya doesn’t like the climax of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo ft. Salman Khan

On the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series, Sooraj Barjatya admitted that he doesn’t like the climax of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and asserted that he could have done it more gracefully

22 March,2025 11:11 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
India’s Got Latent row: Samay Raina summoned for the third time by Cyber Cell

Raina had skipped two earlier summons, citing presence abroad but has now returned to India

22 March,2025 07:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
World Water Day: The surprising link between hydration and hunger

This World Water Day, nutrition experts delve into the often-overlooked connection between hydration and appetite control. Learn how drinking water before meals can help you feel fuller, and make healthier food choices

22 March,2025 10:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
IPL 2025 |

IPL 2025 | "...has batted well against me": Varun Chakravarthy on this batsman

“Virat has batted well against me and I also would like to do well against him,” he added. 

22 March,2025 07:49 AM IST | Kolkata | Arup Chatterjee

Trending News:


