Mumbai: Covid ICU admissions up 26 per cent, but doctors say situation not alarming
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant defects to Eknath Shinde camp
Mumbai: BMC refuses to collect garbage, Kandivli society members hire private vendor
Community spread of Zika in many states, says NIV study
Mumbai: Covid-19 infection among under-19 category up 11 per cent in 12 days
Alia-Ranbir announce pregnancy on Instagram; share 'Our baby ….. coming soon'

Mumbai: Food delivery man walks away with high-end cycle in Borivli

Family says Zomato delivery partner took away the cycle from the first floor of their four-storey building, submits CCTV footage to cops

BMC refuses to collect garbage, Kandivli society members hire private vendor
Ranbir, Alia announce pregnancy: Revisiting candid pictures from their wedding
Alia, Ranbir announce pregnancy: Karan Johar, Soni Razdan congratulate the duo

Soon after Alia shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with their wishes and reactions

27 June,2022 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
PIL filed in Bombay HC against Eknath Shinde, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs
The PIL sought appropriate action against the rebel leaders for the "omission of duties and moral wrongs committed, leading to disrespect towards the public rights and good governance"

27 June,2022 12:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Experts on why dengue spikes during monsoon; causes and treatment

The monsoon season in Mumbai brings different kinds of diseases with it. With the rising number of dengue cases in the city, two city experts simplify the causes, symptoms and preventive methods for dengue and why people should be concerned about getting affected by it

27 June,2022 10:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Ex-England star Kevin Pietersen turns 42; take a look at some of his best photos

Kevin Pietersen can rightly be called the pioneer of England's ultra aggressive limited-overs approach. The tall, powerful, and elegant right hander was truly ahead of his time. He could take down opposition bowlers just as easily as he could compile hundreds. Despite a controversy-marred end to his international career, he will go down as one of England's finest all format batsman. Picture Courtesy/ Official Instagram account of Kevin Pietersen

27 June,2022 02:00 PM IST | Mumbai

