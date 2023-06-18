Breaking News
Mumbai: Four injured in bus accident in Sion

The incident happened when a BEST bus was heading towards Bandra from CBD Belapur, an official said

Father's Day 2023: Twinkle Khanna posts shirtless pic of Akshay Kumar

18 June,2023 04:46 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Manisha Rani on Bigg Boss OTT: Women hide that they have a husband and boyfriend

Manisha Rani entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Saturday

18 June,2023 06:29 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Navi Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay

The accused, who hail from Narail area of Bangladesh, were apprehended from Nerul on Saturday, the official from Nerul police station said

18 June,2023 01:54 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Here are 7 expert tips to combat stress and anxiety naturally

Stress is absolutely manageable and can be kept under control. Expert yogini suggests lifestyle changes in order to manage stress and keep anxiety at bay

18 June,2023 04:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Indonesia Open: Satwiksairaj-Chirag script history with maiden Super 1000 title

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in straight games 21-17, 21-18 to claim the men’s doubles title at the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 here on Sunday

18 June,2023 03:50 PM IST | Jakarta | mid-day online correspondent

