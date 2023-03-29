How are wellness retreats still roping us in

With wellness tourism being the leading trend in travel this year, we reached out to two wellness retreats near Mumbai to learn about what continues to fuel their growing popularity

Many wellness retreats have found themselves nestled in nature, although in close proximity to major cities, to provide city-dwellers the perfect escape from the hustle of their everyday lives. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

If the pandemic taught us one thing, it is to not take our health for granted. While the pandemic might have shone the spotlight on wellbeing, the wellness industry (estimated to be $1.5 trillion globally by international consulting firm McKinsey) has been steadily growing for years. Be it fitness, food, or even travel—the desire to be healthier, and consume what nourishes us holistically has permeated all aspects of our being, attracting younger audiences for preventive healthcare. As per Agoda’s recent Travel Trend survey, Indian travellers show a desire to embark on trips that allow them to recharge both mentally and physically. As per the survey, wellness ended up in the number two spot in the ‘reasons to travel’ ranking, between reuniting with loved ones (#1) and food, arts and culture travel (#3). It is no wonder that wellness tourism is trending in 2023, and thousands of wellness retreats have cropped up in India.