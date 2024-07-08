To travel or not? Decoding the overtourism and irresponsible tourism catastrophe

Amid rising instances of overcrowding and irresponsible tourism practices at famous and not-so-famous tourist destinations, we speak to various stakeholders to understand the causes, impact and possible solutions

“Why would you choose to travel away from the city and go near nature?” asks Sagar Singh, a Mumbai-based environmentalist and educator. A common theme that occurs in response to the question is – to have a relaxing, peaceful time away from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.