Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding live updates: SRK, Aamir, Tony Blair attend

Mar 09, 2019, 20:58 IST Abhishek Bachchan with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya arrive at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding.

Mar 09, 2019, 20:10 IST Other attendees at Akash-Shloka's wedding include Samsung vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee, International Olympic Committee executive board member Christophe De Kepper, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih, Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia's Managing Director Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha.

Mar 09, 2019, 20:08 IST UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and a host of politicians and film fraternity members figure in the guest list of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding.

Mar 09, 2019, 20:05 IST Jackie Shroff attended Akash and Shloka's wedding dressed in white dhoti-kurta with a vibrant multi-coloured dupatta and looked quite stylish.

Mar 09, 2019, 20:03 IST Aamir Khan was amongst the first celebrities to arrive for the wedding, along with his wife Kiran Rao. The couple stunned all in their traditional outfits.

Mar 09, 2019, 19:57 IST Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding.

Mar 09, 2019, 19:55 IST A host of celebrities from the world of politics, business, entertainment and sports came together to celebrate this grand occasion of the Ambani family.

Mar 09, 2019, 19:54 IST According to a source, among those in attendance include Samsung vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee, International Olympic Committee executive board member Christophe De Kepper, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia's Managing Director Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha

Mar 09, 2019, 19:53 IST Akash's sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, along with Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal and his wife Swati will be a part of the gala, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu and former Commerce Minister Anand Sharma will also be present.