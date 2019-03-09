Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding live updates: SRK, Aamir, Tony Blair attend
The Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding is one star-studded evening as eminent personalities, politicians, sports stars and Bollywood celebs have arrived at Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex. Akash is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani who is slated to marry Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona Mehta
Mar 09, 2019, 20:58 IST
Abhishek Bachchan with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya arrive at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding.
Mar 09, 2019, 20:10 IST
Other attendees at Akash-Shloka's wedding include Samsung vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee, International Olympic Committee executive board member Christophe De Kepper, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih, Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia's Managing Director Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha.
Mar 09, 2019, 20:08 IST
UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and a host of politicians and film fraternity members figure in the guest list of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding.
Mar 09, 2019, 20:05 IST
Jackie Shroff attended Akash and Shloka's wedding dressed in white dhoti-kurta with a vibrant multi-coloured dupatta and looked quite stylish.
Mar 09, 2019, 20:03 IST
Aamir Khan was amongst the first celebrities to arrive for the wedding, along with his wife Kiran Rao. The couple stunned all in their traditional outfits.
Mar 09, 2019, 19:57 IST
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding.
Mar 09, 2019, 19:55 IST
A host of celebrities from the world of politics, business, entertainment and sports came together to celebrate this grand occasion of the Ambani family.
Mar 09, 2019, 19:54 IST
Mar 09, 2019, 19:53 IST
Akash's sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, along with Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal and his wife Swati will be a part of the gala, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu and former Commerce Minister Anand Sharma will also be present.
Mar 09, 2019, 19:51 IST
Akash Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will marry his childhood friend Shloka, daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex