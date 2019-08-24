Janmashtami 2019 live updates: Mumbai gears for Dahi Handi, safety a concern

Aug 24, 2019, 10:50 IST The Bombay high court had fixed the height of human pyramids to be not more than 20 feet. The order has however been challenged in Supreme Court by various organisations on different legal grounds

Aug 24, 2019, 10:41 IST Rupesh Parab, an office-bearer of a Dahi Handi organiser group also said that they always prioritise the safety of participants. "Our's is a zero accident celebration. This is our 15th year in this and there have been no mishaps reported. We used to make a seven stored human pyramid but since government's order has come, we're a bit upset," he added. Explaining what safety measures they have incorporated, he said, "For the safety of the participants, we have insured everyone."

Aug 24, 2019, 10:30 IST Avinash, one of the participants of a human pyramid group said, "We are practising for last one month and are working hard for it. We always keep the security factor in mind and tie the one on the top with a safety belt." He also said that the court's decision was little disheartening and they will be limiting the height of Dahi Handi as per the rules. "We normally form a seven-tier human pyramid and the rest is on the organisers what limit they set", he said

Aug 24, 2019, 10:17 IST However, following the court order limiting the height of human pyramids and government's direction to ensure the safety of participants, organisers are focusing on celebrating the festival in a more safe and secure manner.

Aug 24, 2019, 10:15 IST With one of Mumbai's most vibrant event of the year- Dahi Handi, taking place today on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, many organisers have geared up to prioritise safety of people taking part in a pyramid formation. Making human pyramids to break an earthen pot filled with butter or curd and hanging from a significant height has been the traditional method of observing Krishna Janmashtami in Maharashtra. The tradition popularly referred to as 'Dahi Handi' festival has also led to many injuries in past, owing to large height of pyramids and negligible safety measures Students from Kamla Mehta School for the Blind attempt to break 'Dahi Handi' during Janmashtami festival celebrations in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Aug 24, 2019, 10:01 IST Devotees gather at International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Temple in Girgaon on Janmashtami Mumbai: Devotees gather at International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Temple in Girgaon on #Janmashtami. pic.twitter.com/viHK5UABbf — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

Aug 24, 2019, 09:59 IST Visuals of Dahi Handi celebrations from Worli on Janamashtami. Mumbai: Visuals of Dahi Handi celebrations from Worli on #Janamashtami. pic.twitter.com/FNZ1DOEHGd — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

Aug 24, 2019, 09:47 IST While several schools already have a holiday for the festival and many other schools were to remain closed as it is Saturday so a new declaration by state government started a new discussion among education sector. (Read More)

Aug 24, 2019, 09:45 IST The state education minister Ashish Shelar declared on Friday that All schools will remain shut on Saturday on the occasion of Dahi Handi. After getting several queries from schools about Dahi Handi holiday, the state education minister made the declaration. He said, "The district collector had not specifically declared a holiday this year as it was a non-working day for the government."