It’s all about food

Choose from the best of millet on offer at a food festival this weekend

Millets and millet-based foods

The humble millet is on the rise. The grain, now titled a superfood, will be the centre of attention at The UpperCrust Food & Wine Show. The three-day event will begin today with actor Boman Irani as the chief guest, along with seven Consul Generals in attendance.



Chefs Rakhee Vaswani

The platform will offer access to over 120 exhibitors, and established home chefs will display their skills and exclusive recipes . They will also compete for the top prize in the Home Chef Studio, in its second season this year.

Abinas Nayak will be part of the event

For the health conscious, a special Millet Pavilion will host eight prominent brands extolling the culinary diversity of the superfood. With mentoring sessions by industry experts, culinary skill on display and shopping to savour, this may be an event for culinary travellers let loose at.

Till: December 4; 10 am to 8 pm

At: World Trade Centre lawns, WTC Complex, Cuffe Parade

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal