Listen as they speak

Representative Image

You’ve probably heard and attended many comedy open mics, but this weekend take a seat to hear musicians, poets, and rap artistes express what cannot be said and cannot be silenced. “We started with comedy open mic but observed that it was getting monotonous and at the same time, we realised that people want something related to music and poems,” John Fernandes, manager at Dorangos said. They provide a platform to artistes across poetry, rap and music irrespective of their age and genre, to showcase their talent. “If the performer gets a good response from the audience, we offer them a special spot and chance to host a show once a month with our team,” Fernandes elaborates.

On: Every Saturday; 10 pm

At: Dorangos, Bandra

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 100 onwards

