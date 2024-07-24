Lukkhagiri remains one of the few that have survived the test of time both in my language and lifestyle

Sahil Shah

Listen to this article Bombay bol: Mumbai-based comedian Sahil Shah on why 'Lukkhagiri' is his favourite slang word x 00:00

Lukkhagiri is the not-so-simple art of doing simply nothing. I mastered the art during my time in college where there was little to do after college hours. You’d be mistaken if you confused it with ‘timepass’. Lukkhagiri is the highest degree of wasting your time. Every time a friend would call me on a slow day to ask what I was up to, I’d reply with “Nothing only. Just doing some lukkhagiri.” Being a Mumbai boy all my life, I’ve picked up and retired many slang words from my vocabulary over time. Lukkhagiri remains one of the few that have survived the test of time both in my language and lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sahil Shah is a comedian