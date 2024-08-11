A month-long programme of workshops, shows and immersive sessions at CSMVS seeks to transform the experience of ancient exhibits into a more tactile and contemporary experience

Visitors surround a sculpture during a monthly curatorial walkthrough of the exhibition

How does ancient art translate to the modern world? There is always a thin line between the snobbishness of pretending to understand art and culture, and allowing it to enter your personal experience. “It is important to inculcate an interest and draw people into the world of history through a new perspective,” shares Joyoti Roy, lead curator, Ancient World Project at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya. Tomorrow, the museum will kickstart a rare arts programme where artistes from different disciplines will unite to create a holistic experience of the Ancient Sculptures exhibit.

The Roman sculpture of Dionysos (or Bacchus), on loan from the British Museum, at the exhibition. Pics Courtesy/CSMVS

Getting interactive

Titled Ancient Replay: Museum x Artists x Sculptures, the programme entails immersive experiences, play, object theatre workshop, dance performance to enable participants to engage with the exhibits in a more contemporaneous way, Roy explains. “Each of these experiences is designed to find a new artistic expression of the ancient culture, and to explore their impact on visitors, especially young adults” she notes.

The series is curated in collaboration with theatre practitioner Sameera Iyengar and her Freestyle initiative. “When you look at artiste responses, they will be leaping off the exhibition and bringing their own interpretations. You want that playfulness in order to draw in the younger audiences, and remind them of the museum being a cool space,” Iyengar says.



A view of the sculpture of Varaha (centre) on loan from the District Museum, Vidisha

Modern world musings

Apollo, Dionysos and Bast might not be familiar names to the Mumbaikar, but the effect of these sculptures is unmistakable. To bridge this gap between the ancient and modern, the museum has embraced the opportunity to explore the digital medium as well. Roy points to the presence of transdisciplinary writer and media-maker oysh whose digital walkthrough, Bodies as open source: Freedom will be an immersive experience for visitors.

The sessions will start off tomorrow with an initiative on social media by the platform, Agents of Ishq, titled Ishq at the Museum. Paromita Vohra, its founder and creative director, says, “History is not something far away and unconnected. We are hoping to look at it, its stories and the past through a contemporary gaze. For instance, we will start with a curation of the ‘Greek God’ physique and its transformation to the modern Indian male standards.”



A miniature of Dionysos by Choiti Ghosh (right) Ghosh with a Lion Head

Multiple narratives

Object theatre practitioner Choiti Ghosh notes, “For me, the idea was to engage with these sculptures and objects that are often larger than life. It helps to diversify the narrative, and bring in your own personal experiences, memories and associations to these stories.” These stories, adds theatre maker Sapan Saran, are a key part of the experience. Her play titled Venus Beauty Parlour and Apollo Gym is a multi-disciplinary performance that explores “femininity, masculinity, and lived realities that exist in the liminal space between these constructs, surrounded by myths, archetypes and stereotypes.” She adds, “The audience will be taken on a guided tour inside the museum, and the performances are being framed around the sculptures of Venus and Apollo. The performers are a mixed group of actors, singers, a body builder, a kathak dancer and a drag king.”



Joyoti Roy and Sapan Saran

Roy shares that the programme will be a denouement to the exhibit that concludes on October 1. “As a museum, we hope to create more such initiatives that bring in diverse perspectives and experiences for a more tactile experience,” she concludes.

FROM Tomorrow to September 29; 10.15 am to 6 pm

AT Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, MG Road, Fort.

ENTRY As per museum ticket prices

Take your pick



Diya Naidu

>> Ishq at the Museum by Agents of Ishq (Digital curation)

ON Tomorrow; 10 am

LOG ON TO @csmvsmumbai

>> This is not (only) an ancient sculpture by Choiti Ghosh (Workshop)

DATES August 17 and 18; August 21 and 22

LOG ON TO csmvs.in (for registration)

>> Bodies as open source: Freedom by oysh (Digital walkthrough)

DATES August 21

TILL September 18

LOG ON TO csmvs.in; @csmvsmumbai

>> Venus Beauty Parlour and Apollo Gym by Sapan Saran

DATES September 27 and 29

AT CSMVS main gallery

LOG ON TO csmvs.in (for registration)

>> Bone, Breath and Ancient Flesh by Diya Naidu

AT CSMVS main gallery

LOG ON TO csmvs.in (for registration)

