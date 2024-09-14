A walkathon for pets hopes to promote welfare for community animals

A moment from the previous event in the city. Pic/Instagram

Paws for a cause: This walkathon for pets aims to promote welfare of community animals

Come Sunday, furry friends of the city will take over the streets with their humans as part of Heads Up For Tails’ third edition of Dogathon. Hundreds of pet parents will come together across 10 cities in India with their pets to walk an extra mile and promote the welfare of community animals.

ON September 15; 7 am onwards at Mamta B Cooperative Housing Society LTD, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499 onwards