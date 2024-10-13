Too busy for fitness? Join this running club in Mumbai to inculcate movement in your schedule

Two young runners from Vile Parle are helping time-strapped professionals in the city to inculcate movement in their schedules with relaxed community runs on weekends

Participants join the inaugural run of the club in Bandra

Is life a sprint, or more like a marathon? How about just a leisurely run in the park with a new friend? Soham Arora and Tanish Agarwal, two passionate runners, are inviting Mumbaikars — the laidback chillers, the dedicated runners and most importantly the time-strapped nine to five-ers — to join them in their stride. Bombay on Foot, the duo’s new venture is “more than a running club. It’s a community of people trying to get fitter in the long run,” says Agarwal.

Soham Arora

The collegians who recently began their academic year at Vile Parle’s DJ Sanghvi College of Engineering, know a thing or two about preparations. For the past two months, 20-year-old Agarwal has been conducting recces across Mumbai to pick safe and beginner friendly running routes in the city. “Overcoming the mental hurdles and making time to run is a job half done. Morning walkers will know how pedestrian-unfriendly the streets of Mumbai are,” he explains. The club has charted a three-km-long route in the Bandstand area to kick off their initial sessions.

While Agarwal, a district level 100m sprint medallist, has the logistics planned out, Arora sheds light on an apprehension that might resonate with many, like this writer. “I hate socialising. The idea of heading out with a group of strangers can be daunting,” he admits. After the club’s pilot run last weekend, Arora seems to have shed his reserved personality. “I ran alongside a baker, a chartered accountant and a businessman. Running might be the best ice-breaker,” the 19-year-old shares excitedly. Agarwal chimes in, “When you accomplish a difficult task with a group of people, you automatically bond with them on a deeper level.” To avoid overcrowding, the 30-member runs will be regulated through a WhatsApp group.

A moment from a warm-up session

If simply visualising a three-km run has already tired you out, rest assured — the duo doesn’t mind a fair bargain. The run is flagged off at the Bandstand promenade opposite Mannat, and follows the route to the North end of the promenade and back. “Naturally, you might not want to start with running against time right off the bat. You can choose to run, jog, or take a brisk walk. Regardless of your choice, we rendezvous at the starting point in 25 minutes,” Arora explains.

Tanish Agarwal

Each of the walks, we learn, will be accompanied by a warm-up and a cooldown session. “People who have worked a desk job six days a week might not be in the best shape when they show up to the run,” Agarwal reasons. The 30-minute warm up includes stretches, jumping jacks and breathing exercises. As for the cooldown session, the duo promises “cups of piping hot filter kaapi and candid conversations.” We wouldn’t bargain on that.

ON Every Sunday; 7.30 am

MEETING POINT Opposite Mannat, Bandstand, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO @bombayonfoot on Instagram

Pre-run checklist

. Assess your fitness level and do not sign up for hardcore running clubs right away.

. Build up stamina by walking at your first few sessions

. Signs like breathlessness are a sign to slow down

. Chart a step-up plan with an experienced member

. Include strength training in your routine

. Warm-up and cooldown periods are a must

Inputs by Girish Bindra, running coach

