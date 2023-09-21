Breaking News
ED raids event management company linked to Mahadev App, recovers Rs 2.5 crore

Updated on: 21 September,2023 10:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The ED raids were ongoing in Mumbai and Delhi, the officials said

ED logo. File Pic

An event management company linked to the Mahadev app is currently facing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid, the officials said on Thursday.


The ED raids were ongoing in Mumbai and Delhi, they said.


During the ED raid, a recovery of Rs 2.5 crore have been made, the officials said.


According to the sources, this same company had allegedly previously organised several events, including the extravagant wedding of Saurabh Chandrakar in Dubai in February, which cost a staggering Rs 200 crore.

They said, as a result, numerous high-profile people who had attended these events now find themselves under the scrutiny of the ED.

Further details were awaited.

