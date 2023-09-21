The ED raids were ongoing in Mumbai and Delhi, the officials said

ED logo. File Pic

Listen to this article ED raids event management company linked to Mahadev App, recovers Rs 2.5 crore x 00:00

An event management company linked to the Mahadev app is currently facing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid, the officials said on Thursday.

The ED raids were ongoing in Mumbai and Delhi, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the ED raid, a recovery of Rs 2.5 crore have been made, the officials said.

According to the sources, this same company had allegedly previously organised several events, including the extravagant wedding of Saurabh Chandrakar in Dubai in February, which cost a staggering Rs 200 crore.

They said, as a result, numerous high-profile people who had attended these events now find themselves under the scrutiny of the ED.

Further details were awaited.