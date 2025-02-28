"Mumbai Traffic Police received a WhatsApp message from a Pakistani number sent by a person introducing himself as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raza," police said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis receives bomb threat from Pakistani number; probe underway x 00:00

Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday received a message from a Pakistani number, threatening to attack CM Devendra Fadnavis, officials said, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mumbai Police, the person introduced himself as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raza.

As per PTI, the person introduced himself as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raza, it said.

"Mumbai Traffic Police received a WhatsApp message from a Pakistani number sent by a person introducing himself as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raza, threatening to attack Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis," officials said.

Following the threat, the Worli Police filed a case and have launched a probe, PTI reported.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on February 21, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also received emails threatening to blow up his car.

Shinde responded to a recent death threat, stating that such threats were not new to him, PTI reported.

"Threats have come before too. There were many threats when the dance bar was closed. There were threats to kill me, and attempts were made, but I was not afraid. The Naxalites had threatened me, but I did not give in to their threats... I did the work of starting the first industrial project in Gadchiroli," he said.

The Mumbai police arrested two individuals from Maharashtra's Buldhana district in connection with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister's bomb threat.

Mumbai cops file FIR, launch probe after receiving emails threatening to blow up Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's car

A first information report (FIR) has been filed at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai after cops received emails on Thursday, threatening to blow up Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde's car.

According to police sources, the threat emails were received at Goregaon and JJ Marg police stations in the morning.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 351(3) and (4) (criminal intimidation) as well as 353(2) (spreading false information, rumours, or alarming news with the intent to create enmity or hatred between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"The IP (internet protocol) address of the sender's email is being tracked, and all possible angles are being investigated," said an officer from Goregaon Police Station.

Further investigation is ongoing, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anand Bhoite of Zone 11.



(With agency inputs)