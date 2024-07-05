Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai

The proposal was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, an official said

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

The Maharashtra government on Friday approved a proposal to set up a permanent detention centre in Navi Mumbai area of Maharashtra for foreign nationals who have overstayed in the country, reported the PTI.

The proposal was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, an official said.

The permanent centre will be constructed at Balegaon in Navi Mumbai, while a temporary detention centre will come up at Bhoiwada central jail in Mumbai, the cabinet decided, according to the PTI.

The Navi Mumbai facility will house 213 inmates while the Bhoiwada centre will have the capacity to accommodate 80 persons at a time.

The need for such centres was felt, as in many cases foreign nationals released from prison after serving their sentence for overstaying the visa limit can not immeditely go back to their country for various reasons, the official said.

In an another decision in the cabinet also decided to pay milk producers in Maharashtra Rs 5 per litre for milk export and Rs 30 per kg for milk powder export, as per the PTI.

Another decision it took was to approve 'Anandacha shidha' package for ration card holders for Rs 100 ahead of the Ganesh Festival. The package will include one kg of rawa, sugar, lentils and edible oil.

The cabinet also approved the tourism policy for 2024 which contemplates an investment of Rs one lakh crore in ten years.

A new law will be brought in to curb support to Naxalites, the cabinet decided, the news agency reported on Friday.

A proposal to purchase 259 mobile forensic vehicles also received its nod.

A separate land acquisition, rehabilitation authority will be set up in Nashik and Amravati districts of Maharashtra.

Women will be given 10,000 pink e-rickshaws in 14 districts.

The ex-gratia payment for shikshan sevaks would be hiked with 334 sevaks getting Rs 10,000 per month, the cabinet decided.

Notably, assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October.

Maharashtra CM announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team

Meanwhile, CM Shinde on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 11 crore for the Indian cricket team which won the T20 World Cup.

The announcement was made in the central hall of the Vidhan Bhavan (state legislature complex) here where four Mumbai players from the team -- captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dubey -- were felicitated.

CM Shinde in his speech expressed his delight over the team's victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup.

(with PTI inputs)