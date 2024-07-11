Mumbai: Man stabs mother, 78, 22 times for ‘disturbing sleep’

Police said the old woman used to do household chores late in the night, disturbing the sleep of her son, himself a senior citizen

A 64-year-old man stabbed his 78-year-old mother to death at their residence on the third floor of the Panditalaya building on Lamington Road, Grant Road East in the early hours of Tuesday. The accused, Subhash Wagh, was infuriated with the deceased, Ramabai Nathu Pisal, as she had disturbed his sleep.

Relatives told the police that while the two would fight frequently, they never thought something like this would happen. Police sources said that due to her advanced age, Pisal often had difficulty sleeping and would engage in household chores at night. This frequently disturbed Wagh, leading to numerous quarrels between them.

On the night of the incident, Pisal’s activities once again woke her son. In a fit of rage, he attacked and killed her. After committing the crime, Wagh went to his nephew in the next room and informed him about the incident. They immediately contacted the police, according to an officer from DB Marg police station.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Pisal had been married twice and had four children from each marriage. Both her husbands and three of her sons had passed away. The accused, who was born from Pisal’s first marriage, was married but had been abandoned by his wife. He is unemployed and lives with his mother in a small house divided into two parts. Pisal’s other son’s family lives in the other part of the house.

“Pisal and Wagh owned a BMC-licensed vegetable stall in Grant Road, which they had rented out, and the rental income supported their household,” an officer said. “After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rushed Pisal to JJ hospital, where the doctor examined her and pronounced her dead. Twenty-two stab wounds were found on her body, including neck, chest and abdomen. We have recovered the weapon. Wagh was arrested on murder charges on Tuesday. He has been remanded in police custody,” said another officer.