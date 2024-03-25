Navi Mumbai man booked for cheating land buyers of Rs 76 lakh

The case was registered on Saturday on the complaint of a 52-year-old man from Dombivali in Thane

Representational Image

A Navi Mumbai man was booked for allegedly cheating people by taking Rs 76 lakh for a land parcel in Uran in Navi Mumbai and then failing to conclude the deal, a police official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The case was registered on Saturday on the complaint of a 52-year-old man from Dombivali in Thane, the official said.

"As per the complainant, he and some others gave Rs 76 lakh to the accused for 51 'gunthas' of land in Chanje. The Navi Mumbai man is accused of not going ahead with formalities like land registration. No one has been arrested and a probe is underway," Uran police station senior inspector Satish Nikam said, reported PTI.

In another case, ten persons were booked after a 'hookah' parlour was raided in Nerul in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Monday, reported PTI.

The raid was carried out late Friday night, the Nerul police station official said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) as well as Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003, he said, reported PTI.

The persons booked include six customers, the official added.

Meanwhile, two brothers were arrested from Turbhe in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Monday for allegedly attempting to murder a person, a police official said, reported PTI.

The accused Akash Kamble (24) and Ganesh Kamble (27) were held at 4:30am after the victim Kisan Rathod filed a complaint from the hospital where he is admitted, the Tutbhe police station official said, reported PTI.

They have been charged with attempt to murder for attacking Rathod on Sunday with a sickle over a previous enmity, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)