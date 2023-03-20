Breaking News
Salman Khan threat: 'Will give you shock next', said sender of the email to Bollywood actor

Updated on: 20 March,2023 02:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Mumbai Police have booked Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and one Rohit after Bandra Police received a complaint of threatening email sent for actor Salman Khan

Salman Khan threat: 'Will give you shock next', said sender of the email to Bollywood actor

Salman Khan. File Pic


The Mumbai Police have beefed up the security outside bollywood actor Salman Khan following a threatening email sent to his office on Saturday. The Bandra Police, after receiving a complaint in the matter, have registered an FIR that names gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and another person, the police sources said. 


According to the police sources, the email mentions a clear threat to the actor. In the content the sender of the email that was written in hinglish  says, "Agli baar, jhatka dekhne ko milega ( Will give you shock next). Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) wants to talk with Salman Khan face to face to close the matter". The email also mentions an interview of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who was arrested in connection with Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. 



A private TV news channel had recently done an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.


Sources added, as per the complaint that was received by the Bandra Police on March 18, a case was registered and an investigation has been launched in the matter. The FIR, apart from Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar also names one Rohit.

Lawrence Bishnoi is at present lodged in the Bathinda Jail. Whereas his close aide Goldy Brar is also accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

An official confirmed about the offence being registered in the matter and said, "A threat was sent to the actor."

Police sources said the FIR was registered under sections 120-B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy), 506-II (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) under the Indian Penal Code.

This is the second incident in recent times when Salman Khan was issued a threat allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In June 2022, an unidentified person had threatened Salman Khan via a handwritten note in Hindi. The actor's father had informed the police of the threat which had registered an FIR in the matter.

