Veer Pahariya, actor (right) Stand-up Pranit More, who alleged he was assaulted in Solapur for making a joke

The Sadar Bazar police in Solapur have registered an FIR against Tanveer Shaikh and 10 others following an assault complaint filed by stand-up comedian Pranit More on February 2. The police said they are currently scrutinising CCTV footage to take action against the alleged accused. “We are investigating the matter,” an officer from Sadar Bazar police station told mid-day.

According to the police, they have registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 115 (intentionally causing hurt), 191 (rioting), 189 (unlawful assembly) and 19 (causing harm) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “Since these sections are for bailable offences we will not apprehend Shaikh and others. Action will be taken as per the law,” said the officer.

More told mid-day that he has requested CCTV footage of the incident but the police are yet to give him access to it. The police, meanwhile, said they haven’t recorded More’s statement yet. “We are yet to record More’s statement and he has been called to Solapur for the same. We will provide him with the footage once the investigation is done,” the officer said. According to the police, More sustained minor injuries on his head and abdomen due to the assault.

The matter came to light on Tuesday (February 4) after the stand-up comedian posted a story on Instagram and narrated how he was physically assaulted in Solapur on February 2 for making a joke about Sky Force leading man Veer Pahariya. More alleged that Tanveer Shaikh is the PA of Congress leader and former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, and that the group of men who assaulted him claimed to be fans of Pahariya. Shaikh issued an apology on Instagram and More subsequently took down the post. Pahariya had denied his involvement in the matter.