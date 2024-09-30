22-year-old dies by suicide at Goregaon West Metro station in Mumbai

Mumbai Police said they are investigating the case. The victim lived with his parents at Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon. The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Monday, September 30

A 22-year-old man died suicide by jumping from the tracks of Goregaon West Metro Station onto the road. He was rushed to Oscar Hospital in Goregaon West in critical condition, where he died during treatment.

The victim lived with his parents at Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon. The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Monday, September 30. After purchasing a ticket from Goregaon West Metro Station, the youth proceeded to the platform, crossed the grill, and climbed onto the track. He then moved further along the track before jumping from the elevated section onto Link Road below.

The bystanders immediately rushed him to Oscar Hospital, located near the station. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police are investigating the cause behind the drastic step. According to police sources, a review of the CCTV footage suggests that the young man appeared to be depressed before the incident. Senior Inspector Anil Thackeray from Bangur Nagar police station stated that an investigation is ongoing.