Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 22 year old dies by suicide at Goregaon West Metro station in Mumbai

22-year-old dies by suicide at Goregaon West Metro station in Mumbai

Updated on: 30 September,2024 08:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai Police said they are investigating the case. The victim lived with his parents at Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon. The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Monday, September 30

22-year-old dies by suicide at Goregaon West Metro station in Mumbai

Representative pic

Listen to this article
22-year-old dies by suicide at Goregaon West Metro station in Mumbai
x
00:00

A 22-year-old man died suicide by jumping from the tracks of Goregaon West Metro Station onto the road. He was rushed to Oscar Hospital in Goregaon West in critical condition, where he died during treatment.


The victim lived with his parents at Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon. The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Monday, September 30. After purchasing a ticket from Goregaon West Metro Station, the youth proceeded to the platform, crossed the grill, and climbed onto the track. He then moved further along the track before jumping from the elevated section onto Link Road below.


The bystanders immediately rushed him to Oscar Hospital, located near the station. However, he succumbed to his injuries.


The police are investigating the cause behind the drastic step. According to police sources, a review of the CCTV footage suggests that the young man appeared to be depressed before the incident. Senior Inspector Anil Thackeray from Bangur Nagar police station stated that an investigation is ongoing.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news goregaon mumbai metro

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK