Mumbai and its suburbs received unseasonal rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the weekend which caused a notable difference to the air quality of the city. According to the SAMEER App, Mumbai's overall air quality was 'satisfactory' on Monday morning with an Air Quality Index of 68.

Rains lashed parts of city over the weekend/ Atul Kamble

Listen to this article After rains, Mumbai's AQI 'satisfactory'; BKC's air quality 'moderate' x 00:00

Mumbai and its suburbs received unseasonal rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the weekend which caused a notable difference to the air quality of the city. According to the SAMEER App, Mumbai's overall air quality was 'satisfactory' on Monday morning with an Air Quality Index of 68.

Several areas in the city on Monday reported satisfactory AQI levels except three. While Bandra Kurla Complex's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, air quality in Mazgaon and Worli was reported to be in the 'good' category.

ADVERTISEMENT

BKC recorded an AQI of 119 while Mazgaon and Worli's AQI were 43 and 24 respectively.

While Thane's AQI data was not available, Navi Mumbai's air quality, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was 'satisfactory' with AQI 99. Nerul node reported a 'satisfactory' AQI of 64, according to the data collected by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board's station in Nerul.

Amid the concerning air pollution situation has prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to introduce crucial guidelines to resolve the issue.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a meeting on November 9, involving district collectors, police commissioners, and municipal corporation officials and instructed them to take action against those violating the guidelines. He further stated that all districts across Maharashtra will assess air quality on a weekly basis and thus adjust pollution control measures.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!