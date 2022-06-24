Assam floods: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh expresses grief, prays for victims

Yuvraj wrote on Twitter, "Really devastating visuals of the Assam Floods. Prayers for those who have lost their lives Hope the authorities are able to control the situation soon and provide relief to the families that have been displaced from their homes."

Yuvraj Singh. File Pic/AFP

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh expressed grief over devastating floods in Assam. He also sent condolences to the victims of the floods and prayed for the betterment of the state.

Really devastating visuals of the #AssamFloods. Prayers for those who have lost their lives 🙏🏻 Hope the authorities are able to control the situation soon and provide relief to the families that have been displaced from their homes — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 24, 2022

According to ANI, Over 41 lakh people in 34 districts of Assam continue to reel under the impact of ongoing flood and landslide situations. About 82 people have died in floods and landslides in the state this year so far in Assam.

The flood situation in Assam's Karimganj district has deteriorated after the flood waters of the Kushiyara, Longai, and Singla rivers have inundated more areas of the district affecting more than 1.34 lakh people of the district. The flood waters have submerged several main roads of the district.

More than 12.30 lakh people have been affected alone in lower Assam's Barpeta district followed by 4.69 lakh in Darrang, 4.40 lakh in Nagaon, 3.38 lakh in Bajali, 2.91 lakh in Dhubri, 2.82 lakh in Kamrup, 2.80 lakh in Goalpara, 2.07 lakh in Cachar, 1.84 lakh in Nalbari, 1.51 lakh in South Salmara, 1.46 lakh in Bongaigaon, 1.34 lakh in Karimganj district.

The ASDMA also reported that seven people have gone missing amidst the natural calamity whereas 2,31,819 people took shelter in the 810 relief camps in the state.

A total of 1,13,485.37 hectares of land have been affected because of the calamity, whereas the ASDMA in its report further stated that at least 11,292 people have been evacuated from the affected areas.

The administration of the flood-hit districts has set up 810 relief camps and 615 relief distribution centres and nearly 2.32 lakh people are currently lodged in the relief camps.

(with ANI inputs)